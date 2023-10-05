Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.75 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Hersha Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of HT opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $395.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 114.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 206.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

