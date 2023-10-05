holoride Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $10.13 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. holoride has a market cap of $10.13 million and approximately $18,008.26 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,638.98 or 0.05914259 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00036930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00025088 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015559 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00011259 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000358 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01334236 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $24,841.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

