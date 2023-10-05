Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Buys 6 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Free Report) insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,514 ($30.39) per share, with a total value of £150.84 ($182.33).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,569 ($31.05) per share, with a total value of £128.45 ($155.26).

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,575 ($31.13) per share, for a total transaction of £154.50 ($186.75).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

BATS stock traded up GBX 51 ($0.62) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,514.50 ($30.39). 3,545,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,283. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.33. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 2,458.41 ($29.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,473.50 ($41.99). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,597.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,678.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.06.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

About British American Tobacco

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 57.72 ($0.70) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,968.99%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

