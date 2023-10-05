Insider Buying: Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider Purchases 4,593 Shares of Stock

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG – Get Free Report) insider Belinda Robson bought 4,593 shares of Goodman Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$21.77 ($13.86) per share, with a total value of A$99,980.42 ($63,681.80).

Goodman Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64.

About Goodman Group

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Americas. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

