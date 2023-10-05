Insider Buying: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CIO Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) CIO Bradley Sitko bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

XOMA Trading Up 0.9 %

XOMA stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. XOMA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 663.07%. Analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOMA shares. StockNews.com raised XOMA to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of XOMA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 9,318.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

