Insider Selling: American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Director Sells 150 Shares of Stock

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $24,544.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,627.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

American Tower Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE AMT opened at $157.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.07. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $155.63 and a 1-year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

