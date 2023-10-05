Insider Selling: American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Director Sells 150 Shares of Stock

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $24,544.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,627.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
American Tower Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE AMT opened at $157.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.07. The company has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $155.63 and a 1-year high of $235.57.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 303.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
