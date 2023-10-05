Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CFO Sells $67,214.94 in Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 6,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $67,214.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anuj Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Anuj Aggarwal sold 9,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $89,190.00.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Anuj Aggarwal sold 844 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $8,355.60.

Everspin Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRAM opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.12 million, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.28. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRAM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRAM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Everspin Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Recommended Stories

