Insider Selling: Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP Sells 358 Shares of Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intuit Stock Up 2.0 %

INTU opened at $517.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $516.80 and a 200 day moving average of $469.73. The company has a market cap of $145.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after buying an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,408,000 after buying an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

