Insider Selling: Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Insider Sells 147,242 Shares of Stock

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Milner sold 147,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($3.89), for a total transaction of £474,119.24 ($573,092.28).

Wilmington Price Performance

LON WIL opened at GBX 340 ($4.11) on Thursday. Wilmington plc has a 52 week low of GBX 250 ($3.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 356 ($4.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The stock has a market cap of £302.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,545.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 311.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 294.72.

Get Wilmington alerts:

Wilmington Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Wilmington’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio is 4,545.45%.

About Wilmington

Wilmington plc provides data, information, training, and education solutions to professional markets worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Intelligence and Training & Education. The Intelligence division offers risk and compliance data to a range of industries, including insurance, pensions, and healthcare.

Read More

