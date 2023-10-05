Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 5,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

Intuit Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $3.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $513.54. 176,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,229. The company has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.73.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $21,090,635. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

