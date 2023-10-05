Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 98,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,023. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

