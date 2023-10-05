Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.66

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 59414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.