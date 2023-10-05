Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ISTR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Investar from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Get Investar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISTR

Investar Price Performance

ISTR stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $101.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Investar has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $22.48.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. Investar had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Investar will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 71.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Investar by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

(Get Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.