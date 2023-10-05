Investors Buy Large Volume of Lamb Weston Call Options (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,204 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 216% compared to the typical volume of 1,965 call options.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $8.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.50. 3,425,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.80. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

