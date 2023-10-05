IRON Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TAP opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 1,025.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

