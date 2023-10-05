IRON Financial LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IRON Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,946,000. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,261,000 after buying an additional 1,553,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $32.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

