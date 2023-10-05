iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Increased by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $62.66 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

