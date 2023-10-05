iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lifted by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 4.4% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $243.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.25 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.18.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

