iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.1% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $91.65. 901,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,974. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average is $97.25.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

