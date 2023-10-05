iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IUSV stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.29. 34,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,189. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $81.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.