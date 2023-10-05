iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.06

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.06 and last traded at $43.13, with a volume of 272227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.20.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1336 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
