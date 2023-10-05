iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.06

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.06 and last traded at $43.13, with a volume of 272227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.20.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1336 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,341,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,725.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,459 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 98,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,380,000.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

