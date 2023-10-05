iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,808,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.17. 171,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,731. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1336 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

