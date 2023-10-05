iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) is Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp cut its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,600 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 4.1% of Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $724,787,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.67. 100,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $25.72.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

