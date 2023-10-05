iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Position Decreased by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,610 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDA. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 98,051.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 245,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 245,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,419,178 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.56. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.