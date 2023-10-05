iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,018 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after buying an additional 1,651,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,485,000 after acquiring an additional 902,153 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,936,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416,979 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.67. 555,176 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.98. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.