iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Breakwater Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,922,210,000 after buying an additional 3,914,135 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,707,000 after buying an additional 2,863,210 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,242,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,237,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,938. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.17.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

