iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Increased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,299,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,778,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $264.86. 233,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,404. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.46. The company has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

