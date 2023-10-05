iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Purchased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 58.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IAT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 68,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,946. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $53.92.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.