iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Stock Position Raised by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,027,000 after acquiring an additional 395,281 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,406,000 after buying an additional 167,136 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,920,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,500,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IYT stock opened at $230.59 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.18.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

