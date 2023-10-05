J Alexander Douglas, Jr. Acquires 11,265 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 11,265 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

United Natural Foods stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 306,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,001. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $47.88. The company has a market capitalization of $789.75 million, a PE ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 59.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 16.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth about $41,311,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

