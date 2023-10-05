Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.77

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $130.77 and last traded at $129.01, with a volume of 101649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Get Jabil alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,647,781. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,818,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Jabil by 5.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,528,000 after buying an additional 221,458 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.