JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JD. Benchmark increased their price target on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on JD.com from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.64.

JD.com Stock Down 0.2 %

JD opened at $28.39 on Friday. JD.com has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 155.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

