Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $19.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.37% from the stock’s previous close.

CWH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camping World in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Camping World in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of CWH stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24. Camping World has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.14). Camping World had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 88.8% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Camping World during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 274.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

