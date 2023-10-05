Johanna Roberts Sells 600 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total value of $142,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,134,151.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $159,066.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.85, for a total value of $149,910.00.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $230.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.76 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 312.09 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.20.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

