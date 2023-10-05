John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PDT opened at $9.11 on Thursday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 42.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

