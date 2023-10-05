JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

NYSE JPM opened at $143.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.55. The company has a market cap of $416.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 53,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 224,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

