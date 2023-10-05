JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2,964.0% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 120,429 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $52.84 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

