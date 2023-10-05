JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Cut by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,336,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,754,000 after buying an additional 565,322 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,126,000 after buying an additional 161,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,094,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,616,000 after purchasing an additional 449,248 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.04 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

