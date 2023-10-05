Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 8th.
Katana Capital Price Performance
About Katana Capital
Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.
