KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.70.

NYSE KEY opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 391.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538,866 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 324.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,617,000 after buying an additional 5,659,750 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

