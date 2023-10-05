KeyCorp Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Livent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Livent had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LTHM

Livent Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. Livent has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $35.81.

Institutional Trading of Livent

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Livent by 100.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter valued at $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Livent by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Livent by 68.2% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Livent by 16.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 23,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.