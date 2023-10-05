KeyCorp Trims Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Target Price to $82.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEE. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. 888 reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.78.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.38. Ameren has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 13.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $29,990,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $9,869,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 3.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 77,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

