KeyCorp Weighs in on Entegris, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Entegris in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Entegris Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of ENTG opened at $94.98 on Thursday. Entegris has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $114.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day moving average of $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.30, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. Entegris had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,327,000 after purchasing an additional 386,767 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Entegris by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,853,000 after purchasing an additional 536,532 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Entegris by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,005,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,316 shares in the last quarter.

About Entegris

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.