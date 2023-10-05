KeyCorp Weighs in on NVIDIA Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for NVIDIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.02. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $9.46 per share.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.95.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $440.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $449.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

