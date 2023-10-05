Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KEYUF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

Get Keyera alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KEYUF

Keyera Trading Down 0.1 %

Keyera Company Profile

OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.40. Keyera has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $25.14.

(Get Free Report)

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.