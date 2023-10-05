Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX:KCN) Insider Jamie Gibson Acquires 27,000 Shares

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX:KCN – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Gibson acquired 27,000 shares of Kingsgate Consolidated stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.20 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$32,319.00 ($20,585.35).

Kingsgate Consolidated Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Kingsgate Consolidated alerts:

About Kingsgate Consolidated

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold and silver mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Nueva Esperanza gold/silver project located in the Atacama region of northern Chile; and Chatree gold mine located in central Thailand. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsgate Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsgate Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.