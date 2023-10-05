Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX:KCN) Insider Jamie Gibson Acquires 27,000 Shares

Kingsgate Consolidated Limited (ASX:KCN – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Gibson acquired 27,000 shares of Kingsgate Consolidated stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.20 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$32,319.00 ($20,585.35).
Kingsgate Consolidated Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
About Kingsgate Consolidated
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kingsgate Consolidated
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 5 of the Most Active Penny Stocks Worth Your Precious Time
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Disney: 3 Reasons To Start Backing Up The Truck
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Low Beta, High-Yield Stocks for Your Low-Risk Income Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsgate Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsgate Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.