Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $4.81

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $4.61. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 52,736 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KC. Bank of America began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 30.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $253.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.84 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 76,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 3,231,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,626,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 160,264 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 289,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.