Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $4.81

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $4.61. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 52,736 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on KC. Bank of America began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 30.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $253.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.84 million.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,776,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 76,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 3,231,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,626,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 160,264 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 289,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
