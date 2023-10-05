Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lifted by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 4.6% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $632.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $726.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $663.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.