Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-$5.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80 billion-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.83 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.95 EPS.

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $7.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,031. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.80.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

