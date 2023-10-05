Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2023

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-$5.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80 billion-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.83 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.50-5.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LW

Lamb Weston Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $7.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,031. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.80.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.