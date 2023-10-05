Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down to $6.83

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $6.08. Lavoro shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 1,088 shares.

Lavoro Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVRO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth about $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

Featured Stories

